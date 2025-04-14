The first weekend of Coachella finished moments ago, and already has given music fans several highlights we can look forward to during the UK festival season.
That’s not even touching upon the utter cinema that was Lady Gaga’s headline set - and if that’s what she is bringing with her to The MAYHEM Ball later this year, then maybe dynamic ticket pricing was the right call.
We do it all over again this weekend, streaming live on YouTube, but take a look at some of the photos of this weekend’s festivities at Coachella 2025.
1. The Prodigy
Singer Maxim of British band "The Prodigy", performs during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2025 in Indio, California | VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
2. The Prodigy
Singer Maxim of British band "The Prodigy", performs during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2025 in Indio, California | VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
3. Weezer
US musicians Rivers Cuomo (L) and Patrick Wilson from Weezer perform during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2025 in Indio, California. | VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
4. Beabadoobee
Filipino-British singer/songwriter Beabadoobee performs onstage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 13, 2025 in Indio, California. | VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
5. Lola Young
Lola Young performs at the Mojave Tent during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2025 in Indio, California. | (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella
6. Lola Young
Lola Young performs at the Mojave Tent during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2025 in Indio, California. | Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.