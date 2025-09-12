Chance to see exhuberant comedy Ladies' Day
Non-professional drama group The Misfits Amateur Theatre are performing the play Ladies’ Day, by Amanda Whittington, at the House of Wingz, Back Reads Road, from 7.30pm each night on Friday September 12 and Saturday September 13.
The venue is off Stanley Road, between Reads Avenue and Hornby Road in Central Blackpool.
Work, love and life are just one long, hard slog for the fish-filleting foursome Pearl, Jan, Shelley and Linda. But their fortunes are set to change when Linda finds tickets to Ladies' Day at Royal Ascot the year it relocated to York.
Out go the hairnets, overalls and wellies as the four ditch work, do themselves up to the nines and head off to the races for a drink, a flirt and a flutter.
If their luck holds, they could hit the jackpot - and more besides...
Tickets bought in advance cost £8 for adults and £6 for concessions, with pat-on-the door tickets costing £10. Visit: www.ticketsource.co.uk/misfitsamateurtheatre