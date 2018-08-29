Chance to join new theatre group

A new community theatre group opens their doors tonight to welcome new members.

After an extremely successful murder mystery, Bispham Castaways are holding the open evening from 8pm to 9.30pm at Bispham Community Centre to welcome anyone interested in being involved.

A group spokesperson said: “If you are interested in acting, directing, script writing, backstage, sound, lighting, set design, set and prop building, makeup - including special effects, costumes, marketing, front of house or just meeting a friendly group of creative people, you will find a place at Bispham Castaways.”

There will be lots of information available with the chance to meet the trustees, enjoy reading the Mr Scrooge pantomime script planned for their Christmas event, take a backstage tour and snack on some cheese and wine.

If you cannot attend the open evening, please contact them for further information at bispham.castaways@gmail.com.

And you can ‘like’ Bispham Castaways on Facebook to keep up to date with all their events.