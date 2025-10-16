Even more exits have happened on Celebrity Traitors - but just who has left? 🚨📺

It was another dramatic night in The Traitors Castle.

After a quiet first week, the exits have ramped up.

But who is the latest star to leave?

A new day has dawned on the Celebrity Traitors but it was not all sunshine and roses for the players. The BBC show has waved goodbye to more of its famous guests as the competition ramps up.

During its opening week, just one of the celebs was sent home but that has quickly changed. The series has been a smash hit and the stakes are only going to get higher from here.

Three players were sent home - in a mixture of banishments and murders - last night in a real bloodbath of an episode. But who was told to pack their bags as week two came to an end?

Full list of Celebrity Traitors exits before tonight

The Celebrity Traitors cast: (top left to bottom right) Kate Garraway, Niko Omilana, Alan Carr, Tameka Empson, Mark Bonnar, Clare Balding, Cat Burns, Joe Wilkinson, Paloma Faith, Ruth Codd, Stephen Fry, Nick Mohammed, Charlotte Church, Joe Marler, Lucy Beaumont, David Olusoga, Celia Imrie, Jonathan Ross and Tom Daley | BBC

Before we get into the events in another dramatic episode of the hit BBC show, it might be best to remind yourself who has left already. There have been four departures, three of which occurred last night (October 16).

The full list of exits before episode four, includes:

Murders

Paloma Faith (episode 2)

Tom Daley (episode 3)

Banishments

Niko Omilana (episode 3)

Tameka Empson (episode 3)

Who left Celebrity Traitors tonight?

Just because the episode was so dramatic on Wednesday (October 15) night viewers might have wondered if they would ease up on the peddle and slow down a bit. But remember this is the traitors and the herd gets thinned out before you know it.

There was plotting in the Traitors Tower and more fireworks at the roundtable in this evening’s (October 16) episode. See who left the famous castle in the Scottish Highlands tonight:

Who was murdered in episode 4?

After the cliff-hanger last night, a trio of celebrities were at risk, and fans had been wondering which of the faithfuls had got the dreaded letter. Fortunately, fans didn’t have to wait too long to find out which of the three had been ‘murdered’.

The trio at risk was: David, Ruth, and Charlotte. And it was revealed that Ruth Codd had been murdered by the traitors.

Who was banished in episode 4?

Despite Jonathan Ross coming under suspicion, he managed to squirm out of it, and deflected the blame onto Clare Balding. The celebrities ended up voting for her - although Charlotte Church also got a few votes as well.

She was the third faithful to be banished at the roundtable. It hasn’t been the most successful start for the faithfuls.

