Celebrity Traitors is finally here and has lived up to all expectations. The BBC has managed to assemble a properly star-studded cast for the first edition of the spin-off.
It has been a rating hit in its first few episodes, continuing the juggernaut success of the franchise. So, I think we can safely expect another Celebrity Traitors in the future - even if it hasn’t been officially announced yet.
The producers will have a hard time topping the current cast which blends icons of the big and small screens, rising music stars, Olympic legends, and more. But we’ve put together a dream line-up - that at least tries to be realistic - for Celebrity Traitors 2.
1. Lewis Capaldi
The chart-topping singer has a truly electric personality that would be perfect for Celebrity Traitors. If they could get him it would be a massive coup. | Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Photo: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images
2. Graham Norton
We’ve had Jonathan Ross and Alan Carr, so it would be perfect for the Celebrity Traitors to finish assembling the holy trinity of late night TV. Graham Norton feels like another no brainer. | Hoda Davaine/Getty Images Photo: Hoda Davaine/Getty Images
3. Bob Mortimer
Comedy legend Bob Mortimer would be perfect for Celebrity Traitors. Fans had even hoped he would be a surprise reveal for season one. | John Phillips/Getty Images Photo: John Phillips/Getty Images
4. Michelle Visage
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (and US) judge Michelle would bring some much needed steel to the game. You can imagine her playing detective around the Traitors Castle. | Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for MTV Photo: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for MTV
5. Ginger Johnson
If there has been one thing that Celebrity Traitors has lacked - and it is not a lot - it has been a real Queen. RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Ginger Johnson is the mix of camp and fun that is perfect for this version of the hit BBC show. | Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
6. Stacey Solomon
A legend of TV and a former Queen of the Jungle, it is a surprise that Stacey wasn’t signed up for season one. Surely she will be on the line-up sooner rather than later. | Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for the NTA's Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for the NTA's