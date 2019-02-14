Celebration of the musicals in the Dance Place spectacular

The Dance Place are performing a spectacular show this week called Dance Sparkle 2019.

It is being staged at the Horseshoe Bar until Saturday and marks the group’s 35th year.

In stunning costumes, there are 180 students performing, from the age of two to 18, a medley of excerpts from the new Mary Poppins, 42nd Street, Shrek and Chicago. The school was originally set up by the late Gail Wray and is now overseen by her husband Ian and daughter Lian.

They have just extended the studios to create more space and the school is going from strength to strength.

The shows start at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2pm. Tickets can be bought at the door,