An afternoon of culture and music comes to Blackpool this Sunday as House of Wingz hosts ‘Roots in the House’, a free family-friendly celebration for Black History Month.

House of Wingz is inviting the local community to come together this Sunday, October, 26th for ‘Roots in the House’, a free family-friendly event celebrating Black History Month through music, dance, art and food.

Running from 3pm to 6pm at their creative hub on Back Read Road, FY1 4QL the annual event - formerly known as Cultivating Roots brings together Blackpool’s vibrant Afro-Caribbean artists and performers for an afternoon of culture and good food.

This year’s event features an exciting lineup of live entertainment and interactive experiences, including two special performances by award-winning violinist Melika Queely at 3pm and 4pm.

Guests can also enjoy an Afrobeat dance performance and workshop with the dynamic duo Ini Iconic, offering a high-energy introduction to traditional and contemporary African dance styles.

The celebration continues with live caricature artwork by Tim Panter, African games and an art exhibition by the Panter Bros Collective showcasing Black artistry and storytelling through powerful visuals.

In the onsite Skatepark Cinema there will be an exclusive screening of ‘Black In Blackpool’, a short film by filmmaker Alex Edwards of 3Soul Media which explores Black identity and culture within the local context.

This will be followed by a projection of photographer Henry Iddon’s striking ‘Kool Herc in Blackpool’ gig imagery.

Providing the soundtrack for the day will be DJ Devolicious returning once again with a crowd-pleasing mix of beats to keep the energy high throughout the afternoon.

To top it all off guests will have the chance to sample authentic West African cuisine offering a taste of the rich and diverse food traditions from across the continent.

With more announcements still to come Roots in the House promises a packed afternoon that celebrates the past, present and future of Black culture in Blackpool and beyond.

Entry is free and all ages are welcome.