CBBC star to open new Blackpool tennis courts
Children’s television presenter Laura Hopkinson will swap the studio for the service line when she visits Blackpool to open new tennis courts.
By Shelagh Parkinson
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 3:39 pm
Laura, who currently presents on CBBC and has also appeared on Blue Peter and the 2022 Summer BBC Philharmonic Concerts for Schools, will formally open three new pay and play floodlit courts at South Shore Tennis Club, Midgeland Road, at 3pm on Saturday August 27.
A keen amateur player herself, she will join club members to test out the new playing surface.