Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will have an open beta this autumn 🎮

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 has been officially revealed.

A date for an open beta was also confirmed.

But when exactly will it start?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 has had its official reveal with fans getting the first look at the new gameplay. It comes weeks after the game was announced earlier in the summer.

Activision showed off some of the dynamic new movements in the game - including a grappling hook like feature. The trailer also showed off Milo Ventimiglia, who is taking on the role of Black Ops 2 protagonist David Mason.

Beyond the first proper look at the latest single player story, players got a glimpse of what to expect from multiplayer with the return of Zombies confirmed. Black Ops 7’s official reveal took place at GamesCom Opening Night Live on Tuesday (August 19).

But when will the open beta for multiplayer take place? Here’s all you need to know:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 release date confirmed

The latest entry in the iconic FPS franchise is set to arrive on November 14, it has been confirmed. It is the twenty-second Call of Duty game, since the original was released back in 2003.

Black Ops 7 will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

When is the Black Ops 7 open beta?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 releases on November 14 | Activision

It is set to be a big autumn for FPS games with both Battlefield and Call of Duty releasing new titles in the space of a month. Players will get the chance to try out CoD’s latest multiplayer in the form of an open beta, a few weeks before it launches.

The beta is set to run for all players between October 5 to October 8. However, early access to it will be available from October 2.

How to access Black Ops 7 beta early?

If you pre-order any version of Call of Duty Black Ops 7 or have certain Xbox Game Pass subscriptions, you will be able to try out the beta before other players. Early access for those who meet the criteria will start on October 2, three days before it opens to general audiences on October 5.

Which maps are returning for Black Ops 7?

During the Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 direct on Tuesday (August 19) it was revealed that 16 maps will be available in the multiplayer mode at launch - on November 14. It includes the return of a fan favourite from an older Black Ops title and no it is not Nuke Town, at least for now.

Raid is making a comeback for Black Ops 7 with Activision saying it is the “Raid you know and love” but it has been “reimagined” for the game. Personally, I loved playing Raid back in the day, so this was an incredible reveal for me - and perhaps only me.

Raid is making a comeback for Black Ops 7 with Activision saying it is the "Raid you know and love" but it has been "reimagined" for the game.