Two Brookside legends are the latest confirmed for the soap’s comeback.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Channel 4 soap is one of the most iconic productions to come out of Liverpool, with never-seen-before-storylines and huge viewing figures in the 1980s and 1990s.

The idea of Grange Hill and Hollyoaks creator Sir Philip Redmond, the series followed the lives of families in a suburban neighbourhood in Liverpool and definitely wasn’t lacking shocking twists and dramatic exits. Though Brookside ended in 2003 - after 21 years on Channel 4 - it paved the way for soap operas to cover controversial topics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show is returning to Channel 4 as part of Hollyoaks’ 30th anniversary celebrations. Hollyoaks took over as the channel’s flagship continuing drama and started filming on part of the former set of Brookside, where it is still shot today.

Cast Of The Channel Four soap 'Brookside' pictured on the show's set 'Brookside Close' in 1982. | Avalon/Getty Images

A special crossover episode between the two soaps will air in October, with Sue Johnston’s Sheila Grant the first Brookie character confirmed to feature.

it has now been revealed that John McArdle and Paul Usher B will reprise their roles of Billy Corkhill and Barry Grant.

Filming will take place in September with exceptional permission granted by the owner of the close and the Liverpool Film Office - as the former set and production offices, as the unadopted road in West Derby is now home to residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be the first time that Brookside Close has been on air, since it ended in with Jimmy Corkhill (played by the late Dean Sullivan) daubing a ‘d’ onto the sign, leaving it as ‘Brookside Closed’ before driving out of the cul-de-sac.