Britain’s Got Talent star David Walliams was in Lancashire at the weekend to meet fans and sign copies of his new book for children.

The 51-year-old TV star and children’s author – best known for his work with Matt Lucas on the BBC sketch comedy series Little Britain – signed copies of his new book at Kirkham coffee shop ‘Book Bean & Ice Cream’ on Saturday afternoon (July 15).

Walliams was in town to promote his latest children's book The World’s Worst Monsters and he received a warm Lancashire welcome from more than two hundred fans who lined the street waiting for their chance to meet the star.

Superfan Janice was over the moon after Walliams gave her a big birthday hug and sang happy birthday to her.

She said: “I bought the book for my granddaughter and we came today – it’s my birthday – and he sang me happy birthday in a silly way and it’s made my day!

"I got a big hug as well. He’s a lovely, lovely man. I love him to bits.”

Undefined: facebook

1 . LANCASHIRE POST - BLACKPOOL - 15-07-23 Celebrity, comedian and children's author David Walliams promotes his new book, The World's Worst Monsters, at Book Bean and Ice Cream, Kirkham, where he met excited fans and their parents, signed booked and posed for photographs. LANCASHIRE POST - BLACKPOOL - 15-07-23 Celebrity, comedian and children's author David Walliams promotes his new book, The World's Worst Monsters, at Book Bean and Ice Cream, Kirkham, where he met excited fans and their parents, signed booked and posed for photographs. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

2 . LANCASHIRE POST - BLACKPOOL - 15-07-23 Celebrity, comedian and children's author David Walliams promotes his new book, The World's Worst Monsters, at Book Bean and Ice Cream, Kirkham, where he met excited fans and their parents, signed booked and posed for photographs. LANCASHIRE POST - BLACKPOOL - 15-07-23 Celebrity, comedian and children's author David Walliams promotes his new book, The World's Worst Monsters, at Book Bean and Ice Cream, Kirkham, where he met excited fans and their parents, signed booked and posed for photographs. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

3 . LANCASHIRE POST - BLACKPOOL - 15-07-23 Celebrity, comedian and children's author David Walliams promotes his new book, The World's Worst Monsters, at Book Bean and Ice Cream, Kirkham, where he met excited fans and their parents, signed booked and posed for photographs. Walliams met excited fans and their parents, signed booked and posed for photographs Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

4 . LANCASHIRE POST - BLACKPOOL - 15-07-23 Celebrity, comedian and children's author David Walliams promotes his new book, The World's Worst Monsters, at Book Bean and Ice Cream, Kirkham, where he met excited fans and their parents, signed booked and posed for photographs. LANCASHIRE POST - BLACKPOOL - 15-07-23 Celebrity, comedian and children's author David Walliams promotes his new book, The World's Worst Monsters, at Book Bean and Ice Cream, Kirkham, where he met excited fans and their parents, signed booked and posed for photographs. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

5 . LANCASHIRE POST - BLACKPOOL - 15-07-23 Celebrity, comedian and children's author David Walliams promotes his new book, The World's Worst Monsters, at Book Bean and Ice Cream, Kirkham, where he met excited fans and their parents, signed booked and posed for photographs. LANCASHIRE POST - BLACKPOOL - 15-07-23 Celebrity, comedian and children's author David Walliams promotes his new book, The World's Worst Monsters, at Book Bean and Ice Cream, Kirkham, where he met excited fans and their parents, signed booked and posed for photographs. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

6 . LANCASHIRE POST - BLACKPOOL - 15-07-23 Celebrity, comedian and children's author David Walliams promotes his new book, The World's Worst Monsters, at Book Bean and Ice Cream, Kirkham, where he met excited fans and their parents, signed booked and posed for photographs. LANCASHIRE POST - BLACKPOOL - 15-07-23 Celebrity, comedian and children's author David Walliams promotes his new book, The World's Worst Monsters, at Book Bean and Ice Cream, Kirkham, where he met excited fans and their parents, signed booked and posed for photographs. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

7 . LANCASHIRE POST - BLACKPOOL - 15-07-23 Celebrity, comedian and children's author David Walliams promotes his new book, The World's Worst Monsters, at Book Bean and Ice Cream, Kirkham, where he met excited fans and their parents, signed booked and posed for photographs. LANCASHIRE POST - BLACKPOOL - 15-07-23 Celebrity, comedian and children's author David Walliams promotes his new book, The World's Worst Monsters, at Book Bean and Ice Cream, Kirkham, where he met excited fans and their parents, signed booked and posed for photographs. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

8 . LANCASHIRE POST - BLACKPOOL - 15-07-23 Celebrity, comedian and children's author David Walliams promotes his new book, The World's Worst Monsters, at Book Bean and Ice Cream, Kirkham, where he met excited fans and their parents, signed booked and posed for photographs. LANCASHIRE POST - BLACKPOOL - 15-07-23 Celebrity, comedian and children's author David Walliams promotes his new book, The World's Worst Monsters, at Book Bean and Ice Cream, Kirkham, where he met excited fans and their parents, signed booked and posed for photographs. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales