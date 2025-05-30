Britain’s Got Talent will be crowning its winner for 2025 very soon. The final of series 18 is set to take place on Saturday (May 31) night.

The full line-up for the final has been locked in after five weeks of live semi-finals. Two acts from each live show secured a spot in the grand finale and remain in with a chance to win this weekend.

BGT has seen the return of a guest judge for the 2025 final - see who is on the panel. Remind yourself of who is on the show’s rich list from over its many years on air.

A clear favourite has emerged heading into the weekend. Betfred has issued the latest odds before the final - with the result set to be based solely on public vote.

1 . Jasmine Rice - 33/1 One of the golden buzzer acts from the live semi-finals, Jasmine Rice has the longest odds heading into the BGT final. Betfred has odds of 33/1 on her winning. | Thames/ITV Photo: Thames/ITV Photo Sales

2 . Vinnie McKee - 33/1 Singer Vinnie McKee has the joint longest odds, via Betfred. He is 33/1 to win BGT series 18 this weekend | Thames/ITV Photo: Thames/ITV Photo Sales

3 . Binita Chetry - 28/1 Having secured the final place in the BGT grand finale last weekend. Binita is 28/1 to win, via Betfred | Thames/ITV Photo: Thames/ITV Photo Sales

4 . Joseph Charm - 25/1 Comedian Joseph Charm has continued to charm the judges and got a golden buzzer in the semi-final. But Betfred has him at 25/1 to win series 18 this weekend. | Thames/ITV Photo: Thames/ITV Photo Sales

5 . Ping Pong Pang -10/1 Dance group Ping Pong Pang are in the middle of the pack when it comes to the odds. Betfred has them at 10/1 to win series 18 of BGT. | Thames/ITV Photo: Thames/ITV Photo Sales