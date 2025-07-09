Brass at the Seaside returns to St Annes Bandstand in Lytham on Saturday & Sunday, July 12 and 13 with a free weekend of live brass music, family fun and coastal charm.

What’s on and where?

Brass at the Seaside returns to the historic St Annes Bandstand in Lytham across Saturday & Sunday, July 12 and 13, offering two days of fantastic, free live brass music all just steps from the sea.

Set in the beautiful Grade II listed bandstand within the Promenade Gardens and just metres from the iconic St Annes Pier, the event promises a family-friendly atmosphere with something for everyone.

The weekend will feature a full roster of brass bands, delivering performances that celebrate the energy and community spirit of this uniquely British musical tradition.

Getting there is easy, with excellent public transport connections and a range of parking options in St Annes-on-the-Sea.

The event, which forms part of the national Brass Band Week (5–13 July), promises two days of vibrant, free entertainment in a stunning coastal setting.

Brass Band week returns. | Clair Donnelly

What can visitors expect?

Audiences can expect performances from more than 20 brass bands across the weekend, showcasing the energy, talent and community spirit of this beloved musical tradition.

Saturday, July 12:

10:15am - Lostock Hall Training Band, 11am - Lostock Hall Memorial Band, 12pm - Lancashire Schools Concert Band, 1pm - Freckleton Youth Band, 2pm - Lancashire Schools Brass Band, 3pm - Lancashire Youth Brass Band & 4pm - St Helens Youth Brass Band.

Saturday, July 12 (evening at AKS Lytham):

7pm - Lancashire Youth Brass Band, 7:25pm - Riverside Youth Band, 7:50pm - St Helens Youth Brass Band, 8:15pm - Interval, 8:40pm - Blackburn and Darwen Band, 9:20pm - Massed Band.

Sunday, July 13:

10:15am - Riverside Training Band, 11am - Red Admiral Music Academy Band, 12pm - Kearsley Youth Brass Band, 1pm - Riverside Youth Band, 2pm - Astley Unlimited Band, 3pm - Thornton Cleveleys Band, 4pm - Rivington and Adlington Band, 5pm - Farnworth and Walkden Band.

Award-winning music educator and co-organiser, Helen Minshall said: “Brass at the Seaside just gets better and better every year. More than 20 bands will be contributing performances.

“We even have Riverside Youth Band coming down from the West of Scotland. Come and join in the fun!”

Who’s behind the event?

The event is supported by Lancashire Music Service and is easily accessible by public transport, with plenty of local parking available. Visitors are encouraged to bring a picnic and enjoy the lively, family-friendly atmosphere beside the sea.

Ahead of the weekend, Brass at the Seaside will also inspire the next generation of players through a Brass Foundations Schools Day at AKS School in Lytham.

Led by Helen Minshall in her role as Youth Brass Development Specialist for Brass Bands England, the session will bring together children who’ve been learning to play brass instruments through Whole Class Instrumental Tuition programmes delivered by the Hub.

Helen said: “I’ve worked with so many brilliant schools over the past year. These workshops are a chance for children finishing their year of free brass tuition to carry on, meet others, and enjoy making music together - with a performance to celebrate at the end of the day.

“It’s all happening the day before the bandstand performances, so hopefully some of the children will be able to come back for a second helping.”

Where to park?

North promenade car park (FY8 2NQ) – Open from 9 am to 6 pm.

Fairhaven road car park (FY8 1NW) – Offers similar hours, low pricing and facilities to North Promenade.

Seafront car parks by the pier & pool – This includes St Annes Pier and swimming pool car parks, which provide hourly pay and display options and accessible bays for disabled visitors.

Part of national Brass Band Week

Brass at the Seaside is part of Brass Bands England’s second annual Brass Band Week, running July 5 until 13.

The week aims to celebrate and raise the profile of brass banding across the UK, and is open to any brass band looking to take part by hosting an event.

Whether you’re a brass band enthusiast or simply looking for a joyful weekend activity, Brass at the Seaside offers something for everyone.

Don’t miss this celebration of community, music and the magic of brass by the sea.

Find out more about Brass at the Seaside 2025 on the Lancashire Music Hub website.