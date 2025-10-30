From Friday 7 November to Sunday 9 November the magnificent Blackpool Tower will pulse with the beat of soul music as the Togetherness Northern & Modern Soul Weekender brings three days of rhythm and dance to one of the resort’s most iconic venues.

The event will feature three rooms of non-stop music. The famous Tower Ballroom will play host to classic Northern Soul anthems, the Fifth Floor will be dedicated to smooth and contemporary Modern Soul and the Walkway – known as Circus Q – will spin a lively mix of 60s Soul, Mod, Ska and R&B.

One of the weekend’s highlights will be the Blackpool Tower World Northern Soul Dancing Competition giving dancers a chance to showcase their moves in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

The Blackpool Soul Weekender at the Tower Ballroom in 2006

For spectators, it’s an opportunity to soak up the atmosphere and witness the athletic, high-energy performances that define the genre.

Northern Soul has deep roots in Britain’s musical history emerging in the late 1960s and early 70s from a love of rare American soul records and all-night dance culture.

Modern Soul builds on that legacy adding a contemporary edge while keeping the passion for rhythm and togetherness alive.

Grooving the moves at Northern Soul Weekender at Blackpool Tower Ballroom

Bringing both styles under one roof celebrates the past and future of soul culture and few venues could be more fitting than the Blackpool Tower Ballroom - itself steeped in dance history and renowned for its grandeur and charm.

Whether you’re a lifelong soul devotee, a Mod revivalist or simply in search of a weekend of great music and good vibes this is one to mark on the calendar.

The event runs from 8.30pm on Friday through to midday on Sunday with tickets starting from £49.

The heritage of Northern Soul meets the groove of Modern Soul - the Togetherness Weekender at the Tower promises to be a soul-stirring celebration not to be missed in Blackpool.