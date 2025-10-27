Blackpool's famous Santa dash returns - here's everything you need to know
Blackpool is set to come alive this festive season with the Blackpool Santa Dash, a fun-filled run along the promenade raising vital funds for Brian House Children’s Hospice.
The Santa dash will take place Sunday, December, 7th.
Whether you’re a seasoned runner, a casual jogger or just in it for the festive fun, this event is perfect for everyone.
The Santa Dash isn’t just about fundraising - it’s a full-on festive celebration. Picture hundreds of Santas running, jogging and walking through Blackpool, spreading holiday spirit.
It’s a fun-filled event where participants can dress up, enjoy the festive atmosphere and feel proud knowing that their efforts are going toward a worthwhile cause.
The event covers an approximately 2-mile route from Sandcastle Waterpark to the Manchester Pub and back giving participants a scenic seaside route to enjoy while spreading festive cheer.
The best part? Everyone takes part dressed as Santa, adding a colorful, holiday-themed atmosphere to the streets of Blackpool.
Sign-ups are simple – participants can register and start preparing to dash, jog, or walk their way to making a real difference for Brian House Children’s Hospice, which provides care and support for children with life-limiting conditions.
A spokesperson for Brian House Children’s Hospice said in a Facebook statement: “Brian House is the only children’s hospice in Blackpool and the Fylde coast.
“Our essential service offers support to so many families, but we receive very little government funding to provide this support.