Blackpool Winter Gardens cancels week long performances of Jesus Christ Superstar
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jesus Christ Superstar which was due to take place at the Winter Gardens has been cancelled.
The week of shows in August has been ditched due to unforseen circumstances.
In a statement to those who had bought tickets, the venue said: “The producers and the Winter Gardens Blackpool are disappointed to announce the cancellation of the planned week of performances of Jesus Christ Superstar in Blackpool.
“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding during this time.”
The Winter Gardens reassured ticket buyers that all purchases would be automatically refunded. The shows were due to take place from August 12 to 17.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.