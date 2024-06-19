Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jesus Christ Superstar which was due to take place at the Winter Gardens has been cancelled.

The week of shows in August has been ditched due to unforseen circumstances.

In a statement to those who had bought tickets, the venue said: “The producers and the Winter Gardens Blackpool are disappointed to announce the cancellation of the planned week of performances of Jesus Christ Superstar in Blackpool.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding during this time.”