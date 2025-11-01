Blackpool welcomes the UK’s only exhibition train: all aboard for Railway 200
Marking 200 years since the birth of the modern railway, Inspiration is the UK’s only touring exhibition train, travelling the length and breadth of the country throughout 2025.
Its mission: to celebrate Britain’s world-changing railway heritage while showcasing the technologies and people shaping its future.
Visitors can step aboard to discover a vibrant mix of hands-on exhibits, immersive displays and interactive experiences that bring two centuries of rail innovation to life.
The exhibition features stories from the earliest steam pioneers to the cutting-edge green technologies transforming today’s railways.
A highlight of the visit is the Wonderlab on Wheels - a mobile science space where visitors can get hands on with engineering challenges, experiment with railway tech, and test their skills in fun, family-friendly activities.
Whether you’re a lifelong train enthusiast or simply curious about how railways keep Britain moving, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
The exhibition is designed to be accessible, educational and inspiring, shining a spotlight on how the railway continues to drive progress, connect communities, and support a greener future.
Entry is completely free, but visitors are encouraged to book online to secure a place at this one-of-a-kind event.
So, if you’re in or around Blackpool this November don’t miss the chance to climb aboard Inspiration.