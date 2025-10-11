Diwali, the Festival of Lights is coming to Blackpoool - the festivities begin with a spectacular switch-on event at the Tower Festival Headland on Friday, October, 17.

The resort hosts its annual Diwali Lights switch-on celebration - a vibrant festival of lights that promises to fill the seafront with colour and music.

Everyone is welcome to join the festivities at the Tower Festival Headland on Friday, October, 17 from 5pm where the town will officially light up in honour of Diwali, the Hindu festival symbolising the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

Diwali lights switch-on event at Blackpool Tower. | Michelle Adamson

The evening will take place on the Comedy Carpet right in front of the iconic Blackpool Tower, creating a stunning backdrop for what’s expected to be one of the season’s most dazzling events.

Families, residents and visitors alike are encouraged to come together to enjoy live performances, traditional music and a joyful countdown to the grand switch-on moment.

The event will mark the beginning of a weekend of celebrations embracing the multicultural vibrancy that defines Blackpool.

Diwali lights switch-on event. | Michelle Adamson

Adding to the excitement the following evening, Saturday, October, 18 - the Fylde coast Hindu Society will host a Bollywood style party on the fifth floor of the Blackpool Tower.

This special event will feature Bollywood-inspired entertainment, authentic Indian cuisine and dance performances that promise to keep the party atmosphere alive well into the night.

The Diwali switch-on has become a highlight of Blackpool’s cultural calendar, symbolising unity, joy, and community togetherness.

Organisers hope this year’s celebration will attract both locals and visitors offering a perfect blend of tradition and seaside festivity.

For full details, visit bit.ly/diwalipartyblackpool.