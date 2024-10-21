Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s going to be a spooky night at the Grand Theatre in Blackpool when local writers share their favourite tales of terror this Halloween.

Brave souls are invited to join local writers Barry McCann, Zowie Swan, Deborah Contessa and Chris Newton for an evening of creepy tales guaranteed to send shivers down your spine on Thursday, October 31.

The spooktacular storytelling event, Teanlay Tales, is completely free but booking is recommended as seats are expected to fill up fast.

It begins at 7pm on Halloween night and you can book your seat by emailing [email protected]

Free kids’ storytelling workshop

Authors Barry and Zowie will also host a free storytelling workshop for children aged 7-15, at the Studio at the Grand Theatre on Saturday (October 26).

The free event takes place from 11.30am to 1pm, and you can book your space by emailing [email protected]

There will be Halloween themed games and story writing, so lots of spooky fun for the whole family.

Families will also learn about the origin of ‘Teanlay Night’, Blackpool's own ancient Halloween festival!

What can we expect?

Local author Barry McCann has written extensively on horror, the supernatural and local history - with many of his ‘Memory Lane’ articles published in the Blackpool Gazette and Lancashire Post.

Barry also writes heritage stories for This England magazine, horror and cult movie / TV pieces for The Dark Side and Infinity magazines, and recently had his first anthology of short stories - ‘Now is the Night’ - published, some of which originally appeared in the Lancashire Post. He is currently working on his second collection.

Debra Contessa will be familiar to many as ‘The Cemetery Lady’ for her spine-tingling graveyard tours where she recounts historical tales of the dead The graveyard detective is an expert in all things dark and haunting, creepy and macabre - so brace yourself for some spooky tales that are sure to make your flesh crawl!

Zowie Swan is a local writer of fiction and folklore. Her debut novel, Chingle Hall - a tale about Lancashire’s most haunted home - is published by Safety Pin Publishing.

She's also the bassist for Blackpool punk band Dischord.

In addition to her novel, Zowie writes short fiction and esoteric articles. This October, she is sharing 31 Halloween tales, sourced from our local area, free to read on the Blackpool Social Club website.

Zoe’s Dischord bandmate, vocalist Chris Newton, wrote The Fylde Witch, his retelling of the legends surrounding the real life of Meg Shelton - known as the ‘Woodplumpton Witch’ - who lies buried beneath a boulder in the small village north of Preston.

He also hosts podcast Morningside FM, dedicated to the cult 1979 horror film Phantasm.

Each writer will perform a chilling tale followed by a Q&A, where guests can quiz the Fylde storytellers on the spooky folk tales and the real life horrors that inspired them.