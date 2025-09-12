Blackpool Airport’s Hangar 42, home to the Spitfire Visitor Centre, stands as a poignant tribute to Britain’s wartime heritage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Built in May 1939 as part of RAF Squires Gate, it was the first hangar constructed on what had previously been a horse racing track.

Now, it is set to become the last surviving wartime hangar at the site, an important building in its own right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supermarine Spitfire Mk Vb, 1941 | Print Collector/Getty Images

The visitor centre's unique collection has taken 15 years to assemble.

Since 2015, it has been based at Blackpool Airport, following a period of fundraising at a private location for the Spitfire Memorial at Fairhaven Lake, a familiar landmark for many visiting St Annes.

To mark Battle of Britain Day, a memorial service will be held at Fairhaven Lake on Sunday, September 14.

On the 15th, the iconic two-seater Spitfire from Biggin Hill will operate flight experiences from Blackpool, commemorating the sacrifices made during the conflict.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The replica Spitfire plane at Fairhaven Lake in St Annes | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

While much focus is placed on southern England during the Battle of Britain, organisers stress the crucial role played in the northwest.

Blackpool's No. 9 Group was instrumental in defending Liverpool and Manchester, especially during the Liverpool Blitz. Crews launched nightly missions in treacherous conditions, relying on maps, compasses, and sheer determination.

Tragically, 92 young men were lost, not to enemy action, but to the unforgiving Lancashire weather.

The Spitfire remains a symbol of British resilience. With the passing of the last Battle of Britain pilot, the responsibility now falls to future generations to remember.

The Spitfire Visitor Centre offers a vital opportunity to connect with that history, ensuring the bravery, innovation, and sacrifice of those who defended Britain are never forgotten.