Blackpool's local heroes hailed for their community spirit

Inspirational people and organisations across Blackpool were put in the spotlight at a community heroes awards at Blackpool Tower.

The event was organised by Blackpool South Labour MP Gordon Marsden, who was joined on the Tower Ballroom stage by Radio Wave’s Stacey Houldsworth.

Alan Reid of Disability First which won the Most Blackpool Outstanding Charity at the 2018 Local Hero Awards

The MP has been running his Local Hero Awards for over ten years now – and this year Whitegate Drive based Disability First was named Most Blackpool Outstanding Charity for its work with disabled people and raising awareness of disability issues in the town.

After the main five awards, Mr Marsden paid tribute to the late Blackpool businessman Keith Gledhill MBE, for his work with N-Vision. He presented their Chief Executive Ruth Lambert with an individual award in memory of Mr Gledhill.

She spoke on stage about her memories of Keith and how he was instrumental in supporting the charity’s talking newspaper. Gordon also described him as “a force for good through his charity work and entrepreneurship.”

Mr Marsden said: “Our winners and nominees are a testament to the strength and hard work of Blackpool’s charitable and voluntary sector. As a town we are one of the most generous for charitable giving across the across the North West.

N-Vision charity chief executive Ruth Lambert with the award to recognise the work of the late Keith Gledhill who supported the charity's talking newspaper

"This was a night to celebrate that and the work of all these individuals and organisations. There was no better place to do that than at our iconic Tower Ballroom, which holds a special

place in the heart of many people in Blackpool. Thank you to Merlin for allowing to us to have the Local Hero Awards here for the first time.”

Alan Reid from Disability First said; "Receiving the award was fantastic, especially in our 25th year, this recognises the charities work to support the disabled community and the commitment of hard working volunteers, trustees and staff.

"On a personal level its a huge achievement and I am very proud and thrilled to play a part in how the charity has survived and grown, since its conception."

The winners in full were: Most Outstanding Blackpool Charity – Disability First

Best Direct Help – The Bridge Project

Most Charitable Business – Blackpool Tesco

Most Charitable Young Person (24 and under) – Camilla Ball (Street Angels) and Chris Black (Streetlife)

Best Charity Worker/Volunteer – Shughie Morrison