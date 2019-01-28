Blackpool's Grand Theatre stages £125,000 appeal

A rallying call has been issued as one of the region’s most iconic buildings needs to make repairs to its roof.

Bosses at the Grade II listed Blackpool Grand Theatre have announced that £125,000 is needed to help repair the decorative copper tiled roof and iconic pineapple.

Roger Lloyd Jones, Ruth Eastwood and John Grady get the donations under way at the season launch for the Grand Theatre

Both the dome and pineapple suffered damage last year when Storm Doris hit town. Slates were blown off the roof as were a number of leaves off the pineapple.

The dome has been part of the Grand since it first opened its doors.

Constructed from an oak frame, it is covered by 980 copper fish scales and the pineapple, at the very top, is covered in 42 copper leaves.

Funds raised will go to repair the dome and the theatre is also looking to raise more money to help fund further improvements in the theatre itself, to improve accessibility.

The campaign has already had a major boost with a £12,500 donation by The Friends of the Grand, whilst Roger Lloyd-Jones, The Grand Theatre Trust chairman also personally donated £1,250.

Hundreds were also raised at the recent 125th special anniversary event and CEO Ruth Eastwood, said: “We’ve had a tremendous start to reaching the £125,000 target with generous donations from both Roger and The Friends of the Grand.

“It’s a huge job and the work needs to be carried out by specialist craftsmen which is why it is so costly. There are various ways in which people can donate, every penny counts and is greatly appreciated.”

Visit www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk for more.