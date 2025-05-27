11 truly unique gifts that were on sale at Blackpool Maker's Market

The Makers’ Market showcases an eclectic mix of art, crafts, handmade goods, specialty coffee, beverages, and delicious street food.

Held on the last Sunday of every month throughout the year, the goal is to spotlight the finest artists and makers from the Fylde Coast, creating vibrant and dynamic events that celebrate creativity.

Whether you’re looking for unique gifts, locally made products, or simply a great way to spend your Sunday, there’s something for everyone.

Last weekend’s event was scheduled to take place at Abingdon Street Market but was moved to the Winter Gardens due to weather concerns.

Join us for a stroll around the Makers’ Market and take a look at the hand-made goods for sale.

The Makers Market comes to Blackpool for the first time but was relocated to the Winter Gardens due to weather concerns

Maria Marcella from Marcella's Limoncello.

David Thompson from Clare Thompson Silversmith Clay Artist.

Andrea Clarke from Cake Up North.

Inga Mironova from Inga's Crotchet Dreams