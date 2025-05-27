11 truly unique gifts that were on sale at Blackpool Maker's Market

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 27th May 2025, 16:31 BST

The popular Makers' Market returned to Blackpool at the weekend, celebrating the resort’s creativity and community.

The Makers’ Market showcases an eclectic mix of art, crafts, handmade goods, specialty coffee, beverages, and delicious street food.

Held on the last Sunday of every month throughout the year, the goal is to spotlight the finest artists and makers from the Fylde Coast, creating vibrant and dynamic events that celebrate creativity.

Whether you’re looking for unique gifts, locally made products, or simply a great way to spend your Sunday, there’s something for everyone.

Last weekend’s event was scheduled to take place at Abingdon Street Market but was moved to the Winter Gardens due to weather concerns.

Join us for a stroll around the Makers’ Market and take a look at the hand-made goods for sale.

Makers Market, Blackpool Winter Gardens

1. The Makers Market comes to Blackpool for the first time but was relocated to the Winter Gardens due to weather concerns

Makers Market, Blackpool Winter Gardens | National World Photo: Daniel Martino

Makers Market, Blackpool Winter Gardens

2. Maria Marcella from Marcella's Limoncello.

Makers Market, Blackpool Winter Gardens | National World Photo: Daniel Martino

Makers Market, Blackpool Winter Gardens

3. David Thompson from Clare Thompson Silversmith Clay Artist.

Makers Market, Blackpool Winter Gardens | National World Photo: Daniel Martino

Makers Market, Blackpool Winter Gardens

4. Andrea Clarke from Cake Up North.

Makers Market, Blackpool Winter Gardens | National World Photo: Daniel Martino

Makers Market, Blackpool Winter Gardens

5. Inga Mironova from Inga's Crotchet Dreams

Makers Market, Blackpool Winter Gardens | National World Photo: Daniel Martino

Makers Market, Blackpool Winter Gardens

6. Jewellery from Taylor Made by Lady L

Makers Market, Blackpool Winter Gardens | National World Photo: Daniel Martino

