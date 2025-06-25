Blackpool hidden heritage gem - Tramtown reopens with new cafe

Step back in time with Tram Town - Blackpool’s hidden heritage gem.

If you’ve ever admired Blackpool’s iconic trams gliding along the seafront now’s your chance to discover the fascinating world behind them. Tramtown, located at the historic Rigby Road tram depot offers an exclusive behind the scenes experience that reveals the rich history of Blackpool’s famous tramway.

This guided tour takes visitors through one of the UK’s oldest working tram depots where a remarkable collection of vintage trams is lovingly preserved. You’ll get up close with some of the most unique and beautifully restored vehicles in transport history.

Led by passionate and knowledgeable guidesTramtown tours offer a rare glimpse into the workshop where these treasured vehicles are restored and maintained. You’ll hear captivating stories of Blackpool’s transport heritage and learn how the trams operate. The experience is perfect for transport enthusiasts, families and anyone curious about the town’s past.

Tours run from 10am to 2pm every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, with Thursdays added throughout August.

For groups of 10 or more private tours can be arranged - ideal for schools, clubs, or birthday outings. After your tour why not enjoy a well earned break with tea, coffee and biscuits from the on site cafe that is now fully open.

A spokesperson from Tramtown said: “Great news, we are delighted to confirm from today we are open to visitors only, every Saturday and Wednesday from 10am until 2pm from June until December and every Wednesday from July 2025. During August we are also open every Thursday.

“Our cafe is now open as well. Thank you to everyone who has visited us so far, you support means so much to us. We are at Rigby Road Depot, FY1 6EA and the nearest tram stop is at Manchester Square.

“New to 2025, visitors will be able to walk round the Engineering works as part of an exhibition hall experience. Visitors will be able to see a number of Heritage Trams, as well as the machinery that looks after them as well as a history of Blackpool Tram system and it’s future.

“All money raised will go in to the restoration fund of the Tram Shed and engineering works. Our souvenir shop will be open for Tramtown visitors.

“Please note at this time the tour is restricted to our engineering workshop and does not include access to the main tram shed which is currently closed however trams can be viewed from outside the safety barriers along the depot front. The average visit usually takes around 60 minutes.”

Coun Paul Galley, Tramtown volunteer coordinator, said: “Expanding our opening days and installing a café is just the start - there’s much more to come as we build Tramtown into one of Blackpool’s must-see attractions and ensure Blackpool's heritage Trams have a long future ahead of them.”

Tickets are just £5 for adults and £2.50 for children with all proceeds going directly towards the restoration of these historic vehicles. You can book online at blackpoolheritage.com.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to step into Blackpool’s transport past and help preserve it for the future. Tramtown is a must see for visitors and locals alike.