Blackpool hen party left stunned after offer of 13 free ‘Golden Circle’ tickets for Britney’s Prom concert

A hen party left high and dry when a Blackpool events company went bust have praised the generosity of Blackpool folk – after being given 13 top price tickets for free for Britney Spears’ gig on the Prom.

The Gazette reported how Debbie McIntyre, 38, had paid £1,100 out of her own money for a two night stay at a resort hotel for herself and 12 family and friends for her pal Laura Bulloch’s hen party on August 31 to September 1 – the same weekend as Britney’s Blackpool debut.

Debbie McIntyre (left) and bride to be Laura Bullock (right) who have been left out of pocket by the demise of Awesome Weekends

Debbie had booked via Awesome Weekends – a Blackpool-based online firm offering discount group mini-break packages – which was then declared insolvent.

Maid-of-honour Debbie, from Drumchapel, near Glasgow, contacted The Gazette for help and our appeal saw Andy Austin and Nataliya Yunda of the Art Break Hotel in Woodfield Road, South Shore get in touch to offer the group a deal costing £50 per person for two nights.

They have now been left doubly dumbfounded after promoters gave them 13 ‘Golden Circle’ tickets for Britney’s mega gig on the Tower Festival Headland on September 1 – the night after the Switch-On launch.

‘Golden Circle’ tickets normally cost £137.50 each. General admissions tickets are still available at £71.50 on Ticketmaster.

Tina Craig, Debbie’s sister, said: “I really can’t believe the generosity of these people. Thank you so much. We are super excited.”

Laura, 40, will marry her fiance Danny Murphy at the Pond Hotel in Glasgow in November.

Britney Spears played Scarborough Open Air Theatre last week.

Her Piece of Me tour is at the O2 Arena in London this weekend before visiting Birmingham next Friday.

Peter Taylor, director of promoters Cuffe and Taylor said: “These girls have planned a hen party weekend in Blackpool and to have it spoiled in this way is obviously really disappointing for them. “When Britney’s management heard about this they were only too happy to offer them all tickets to the Britney Spears concert taking place in the resort that weekend.

“Hopefully this will provide them with the ultimate hen night out and make their weekend extra special. ~ “The Britney concert is going to be a huge night for Blackpool and we hope bride-to-be Laura and all her friends enjoy a night they will remember for a long time.”