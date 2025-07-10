The Blackpool Art Society held ‘Paint the park’ on Saturday, July 5 from 9:30am-5:30pm. First prize included £300, runner up - £100 and Novice - £50 art supplies voucher.

Painting commenced from 10am-4pm and juding was held in the visitor centre at 4:30pm. This year’s First Prize was awarded to a moody, evocative piece painted in the heart of the park’s Italian Garden.

Nasro Mo was the overall winner, he said: “I am a Plein air artist based in Southport and I went to participate for this first Plein air competition ever.

“I’m really glad that I won first prize for my painting that was painted in the central of the Italian garden, Stanley park. Thanks to the jury (artist) Nigel Overton and Blackpool Art Society for gathering artists not just to compete but to be out and painting among other artists.”

The runner up was Stephen Cross from Bamber Bridge and the Novice winner was Jennifer Harrison, a former Blackpool & Fylde student.

Participants ranged from seasoned painters to hobbyists and young creatives, all brought together by their shared love of painting outdoors. The event was organised by the Blackpool Art Society whose continued dedication to fostering creativity in the local community made the day a success.

A sporkesperson from Blackpool Art Society said: “There were 29 artists on the day with varying experience. We are already planning next year and will be glad to be part of Stanley Parks 150th celebration year.”

Blackpool Art Society are looking for new members, you can check out their website here: www.blackpoolartsociety.co.uk

