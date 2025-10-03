Trinity Hospice has announced that Blackpool Glow Walk, scheduled to take place this Saturday night, has been postponed.

More than 2,000 people signed up to take part in this year’s event, walking either 2.5 miles or 5 miles along the Promenade in memory of someone they love.

Organised by the hospice, the event raises money for dedicated hospice care for people across the Fylde coast.

The event was scheduled for Saturday evening, but the hospice says it would be unsafe due to the stormy weather forecast for the Fylde coast. Instead, they have rescheduled the event for next Friday, October 10

Due to the forecast storm, which is expected to bring gusts of up to 50mph to the Fylde coast on Saturday evening, the hospice says it would be unsafe for participants, volunteers and event partners to allow the event to go ahead this weekend.

Instead, they have rescheduled the event for next Friday, October 10.

Events manager, Kayleigh Penn, said: “We have been monitoring numerous weather predictors over the course of the week, and with the Met Office now issuing a weather warning and Blackpool Council advising people to stay away from the Promenade during the storm, we know rearranging this event is the right thing to do.

“We hope everyone who was planning to join us on Saturday appreciates the decision we have made.

“But we’re delighted that we’ve been able to secure a new date for this event and hope that most of our 2,300 participants are able to join us on Friday, October 10.

“Blackpool Glow Walk is a wonderful event that gives our community the opportunity to do something amazing in memory of loved ones – not only are they achieving a personal goal by completing their chosen walk, but they’re also raising money in sponsorship or making a donation so that we can continue to care for everyone who needs us across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre.”

Participants who are unable to take part on the new date are advised they can take part virtually – in their own time and even at a different location – or are able to cancel their place.

More information is available at www.blackpoolglowwalk.co.uk.