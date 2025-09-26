Blackpool's firs ever drone race will see top UK pilots buzz around Illuminations at Pleasure Beach Resort
Some of the UK’s top pilots will race illuminated drones through a circuit that weaves around Blackpool’s famous Illuminations models.
The event is part of Lightpool Festival and will take place at the Globe Theatre, Blackpool Pleasure Beach on the weekend of October 18 and 19, from 10am to 1.30pm and 2.30pm to 6pm.
A spokesperson for Visit Blackpool said: “You'll see top pilots from across the UK lighting up the skies with their incredible racing drones, for a micro drone racing showdown like no other!
“This event promises to be thrilling for drone enthusiasts and newcomers alike, with races designed to showcase skill and speed.
“Covered in lights, you can watch them tackle a spectacular racing circuit, weaving between Blackpool's famous illuminations models.
“In addition, there will be various activities throughout the day, ideal for anyone looking to delve deeper into the world of drone technology.
“Get right up close to the action, enjoy the commentary, live stream, meet the pilots and learn about drone racing that's whooping across the country!
“Enjoy the commentary, live stream, meet the pilots and learn all about drone racing.”
Tickets cost £2.50 and can be booked here