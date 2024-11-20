Blackpool - kiss me quick, squeeze me slowly and by all means, stick around for the entertainment that is still to come to the beloved coastal resort by the end of 2024.

There is quite a lot still on offer too, from family favourite theatre shows through to tributes across an entire weekend to the King himself, Elvis Presley. All of which still have tickets left, be it through Ticketmaster, See Tickets or ATG Tickets for the more theatrical events.

So rather than wondering what to do ahead of Christmas Day 2024, instead the trouble is how can you fit in Christmas shopping around the 15 events taking place in the town before the big day arrives?

Here’s our suggestions at the very least!

The Rocky Horror Show Prepare to be seduced by the bizarre world of Dr. Frank-N-Furter and his cast of eccentric characters in this iconic cult musical. Featuring timeless songs like "Time Warp" and "Sweet Transvestite," this energetic production is perfect for fans of all things quirky, spooky, and fun. Don't miss your chance to experience the ultimate rock 'n' roll pantomime before it closes its Blackpool Opera House run on November 23 2024.

Return To Memphis - Blackpool Elvis Weekender Celebrate the King of Rock 'n' Roll at this three-day event at Viva Blackpool from November 22 2024, packed with live music, tribute acts, and dance. Return to Memphis brings Elvis fans together for a weekend of nostalgia, showcasing some of the most talented tribute artists and the legacy of Elvis Presley. The event includes performances, Elvis memorabilia, and themed parties.

Nile Rodgers Nile Rodgers, the iconic producer, composer, and guitarist, brings his legendary disco band Chic to Blackpool for an unforgettable night of funk, soul, and dance hits at the Opera House on November 25 2024. From "Le Freak" to "Good Times," Rodgers has shaped the sound of music for decades. A night full of energy and classic tracks awaits.

Spirit of Christmas Kick off the holiday season on November 27 2024 with this festive show that's filled with your favourite Christmas songs, holiday cheer, and spectacular performances. Whether you're a fan of traditional carols or modern Christmas hits, this show promises to fill you with festive joy and is the perfect way to start your December celebrations when it takes place at Viva Blackpool.

Jersey Beats - Oh What A Nite! Step into the world of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons at Viva Blackpool from November 27 2024 with Jersey Beats, a thrilling tribute that brings the classic sounds of this legendary band to life. Featuring hits like "Sherry" and "Big Girls Don't Cry," this high-energy performance will have you dancing in your seat and singing along all night long.