The 60-year-old comedian, a resort legend, shared the heartbreaking news on his Facebook page last night (Monday, June 12).

He told fans that his son James, the eldest of his four children, died suddenly on Monday morning. The cause of death is not known at this stage.

Joey, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2021, said he will travel to Thailand today (Tuesday) to help make arrangements for his son’s funeral.

He said: “I’ve written this 100 times in my mind hoping I’d never have to say it but there are rumours going round so I need to put this out there.

"I got a phone call at 7.30 this morning to say my son James was unconscious, I called his phone immediately to see his partner crying whilst paramedics were working on his chest to revive him.

"At 10.30, James was pronounced deceased.

"We are going to Thailand tomorrow morning to be with him and carry out his wishes of a Buddhist funeral.

Blackpool comedy legend Joey Blower said his adult son James died suddenly in Thailand on Monday morning (June 12)

"In time we will have a memorial in the UK but for now please don’t make any assumptions as to the cause of his death and allow us all some privacy as we come to terms with the loss of our only son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew, stepbrother, friend.

