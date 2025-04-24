Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Netflix’s UK chart has been topped by an ITV drama from 2015 👀

ITV drama Black Work has become a hit on Netflix UK.

The three-part series has topped the streaming chart.

But what exactly is Black Work about?

A classic ITV drama has shot to the top of Netflix’s UK chart ahead of blockbuster shows like Black Mirror. Sheridan Smith stars in the 2015 thriller Black Work and it has recently arrived on the streaming service.

The three-part drama originally aired on terrestrial TV almost a decade ago and attracted a peak audience of over eight million. It follows a widowed police officer who begins to investigate her own husband’s death.

It has now found further success on Netflix after being released on the streamer. Here’s all you need to know:

Black Work tops Netflix UK chart

The most popular show on Netflix in the UK is the 2015 ITV drama Black Work - as of the morning of Thursday April 24. If you missed it when it aired on TV a decade ago, now is the perfect chance to catch up.

Sheridan Smith | Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

It has jumped ahead of shows like Black Mirror, Ransom Canyon, and The Diamond Heist to top the streamer’s TV chart. However with You just releasing its final season, it may soon lose that place.

What is Black Work about?

The synopsis for the show on Netflix reads: “A widowed police officer defies orders and begins her own investigation into her husband’s death, revealing secrets from his undercover work.” As previously mentioned, it originally aired on ITV back in June and July of 2015.

Sheridan Smith stars as P.C. Jo Gillespie, while other familiar faces include Matthew McNulty and Andrew Knott.

