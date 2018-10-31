Bispham Castaways gear up for a cracker of a Christmas show

Bispham Castaways Community Theatre Group are well underway with their rehearsals for Mr Scrooge - The Pantomime by Brian Luff.

The show, with all the fun of panto, will form part of their festive event, A Christmas Cracker, which takes place on the evening of Saturday, December 15.

The celebration will feature Santa’s grotto and Christmas stalls along with the performance of Mr Scrooge.

The group is always on the lookout for new members and will be opening their doors to all for a meeting at 6pm on November 25 at Bispham Community Centre, Bispham Road.

A spokesperson said: “If you are interested in acting, directing, backstage, set design and build, script writing, sound and light, props, make-up including special effects, costumes, front of house, marketing, or just want to meet a friendly group of creative people, come down and be surprised at what you are capable of.”

No experience is needed.

For further information, please email bispham.castaways@gmail.com or phone (01253) 353224.