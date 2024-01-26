Big Sleepout 2024 - registration is now open for this fundraiser in aid of Blackpool homeless charity Streetlife
The event raised £45,000 last year
Registration is now open for one of Blackpool’s most vital fundraisers – with hardy souls being sought to sleep outside to raise cash for young homeless people.
The annual Big SleepOut in aid of Streetlife is taking place on Friday March 22 in St John’s Square. It will raise money to support the charity’s emergency shelter, job training, and mental health resources, all aimed at young people aged 16 to 25 who are experiencing homelessness or are at risk of becoming homeless.
Last year more than 100 people took part gaining first hand experience of the challenges faced and raising £45,000.
How to Participate:
• Register: Visit wearestreetlife.org/sleepout to secure your spot for the ‘Big SleepOut.’
• Fundraise: Participants are encouraged to raise funds from friends, family, and colleagues leading up to the event.
• Sleep Out: Join us on Friday 22nd March at St. John’s Square in Blackpool for a night of solidarity, empathy, and community spirit.
Registration for the event costs £10 and participants will receive a wrist band, souvenir and survival pack, but will need to bring their own sleeping bag. Groups are welcome to attend together as long as they register.
Why is it important?
Jane Hugo, Streetlife’s CEO said, “The annual ‘Big SleepOut’ is our most anticipated event and this year, we hope for another fantastic event. Please consider joining us to make a difference – one night can change a life. I would like to thank every Big SleepOut participant and every person that has donated to Streelife over the years. Your support means we can provide a vital service for the young people of our town. Your community spirit, support and care shows us that we can make a difference together.”
Each year, an average of 300 vulnerable and young people access Streetlife’s services and 150 of those use the night shelter in Blackpool which provides emergency accommodation for anyone aged between 16-25.
Anna Blackburn, managing director of Beaverbrooks which is sponsoring the Big Sleepout for the sixth year, said: ““I have participated in the SleepOut several times, and this year we have more representatives from our Beaverbrooks family taking part. Every penny raised is match funded by Beaverbrooks and really makes a huge difference to the young people that Streetlife supports, so please join us in supporting this very worthy cause by signing up, grabbing your sleeping bag and donating what you can.”