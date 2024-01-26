Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Registration is now open for one of Blackpool’s most vital fundraisers – with hardy souls being sought to sleep outside to raise cash for young homeless people.

The annual Big SleepOut in aid of Streetlife is taking place on Friday March 22 in St John’s Square. It will raise money to support the charity’s emergency shelter, job training, and mental health resources, all aimed at young people aged 16 to 25 who are experiencing homelessness or are at risk of becoming homeless.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anna Blackburn, soap star Jodie Prenger and Coun Kath Benson officially launching last year’s Big Sleepout

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year more than 100 people took part gaining first hand experience of the challenges faced and raising £45,000.

How to Participate:

• Register: Visit wearestreetlife.org/sleepout to secure your spot for the ‘Big SleepOut.’

• Fundraise: Participants are encouraged to raise funds from friends, family, and colleagues leading up to the event.

• Sleep Out: Join us on Friday 22nd March at St. John’s Square in Blackpool for a night of solidarity, empathy, and community spirit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Registration for the event costs £10 and participants will receive a wrist band, souvenir and survival pack, but will need to bring their own sleeping bag. Groups are welcome to attend together as long as they register.

Why is it important?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane Hugo, Streetlife’s CEO said, “The annual ‘Big SleepOut’ is our most anticipated event and this year, we hope for another fantastic event. Please consider joining us to make a difference – one night can change a life. I would like to thank every Big SleepOut participant and every person that has donated to Streelife over the years. Your support means we can provide a vital service for the young people of our town. Your community spirit, support and care shows us that we can make a difference together.”

Each year, an average of 300 vulnerable and young people access Streetlife’s services and 150 of those use the night shelter in Blackpool which provides emergency accommodation for anyone aged between 16-25.