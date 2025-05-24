BGT 2025: who are the judges for final semi-final after ITV shake-up? Explained

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 24th May 2025, 10:30 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Britain’s Got Talent is changing the judging panel for this week’s semi-final 🚨
  • Britain’s Got Talent is bringing back a familiar face tonight (May 24).
  • The judging panel will have an extra addition this week.
  • But who will be joining the regular four judges?

It is almost time for the last Britain’s Got Talent semi-final - and ITV have a surprise up their sleeves. KSI will be returning to the judging panel for his live show debut.

The internet star and co-founder of PRIME Hydration was a guest judge during the auditions. He stepped in for Bruno Tonioli when he was unable to film on days late last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sign up for NationalWorld Today newsletter - delivered daily to your inbox.

Britain's Got Talent viewers are being warned that they will not be able to watch a new episode this weekend. Britain's Got Talent viewers are being warned that they will not be able to watch a new episode this weekend.
Britain's Got Talent viewers are being warned that they will not be able to watch a new episode this weekend. | ITV

ITV has confirmed the start time for the fifth and final qualification round - find out more here. Remind yourself how the golden buzzer works in the live shows.

Who are the judges on BGT this week?

During the previous four semi-finals, the panel has been made up of the current roster of regular BGT judges - including of course Simon Cowell. However from today (May 24), guest judge KSI will be joining to make it five in total.

The judging panel for tonight’s episode will include:

  • Simon Cowell
  • Amanda Holden
  • Alesha Dixon
  • Bruno Tonioli
  • KSI

Before his previous guest judge appearances in the auditions, KSI spoke about his excitement in joining the line-up. He said: “I’m so excited to be a guest judge for Britain’s Got Talent. When I got the call up, I couldn’t believe it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I remember watching old BGT episodes and going from being amazed to laughing my arse off. I’m buzzing to see all the fresh new talent, and I’ll be sure to leave a mark!”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:BoostBritain's Got TalentITVTVITVX

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice