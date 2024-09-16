Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“Cowboy Carter” announcement said to be revealed “imminently.”

Speculation has mounted over the weekend that Beyonce is set to announce a new series of UK tour dates.

Sources close to a large UK media outlet have suggested that this week’s “announcement” is that of a world tour in conjunction with “Cowboy Carter.”

Here’s what we know so far from the speculation, including where Beyonce is set to perform in the United Kingdom in 2025 - if speculation is correct.

It’s this week’s biggest rumour and it’s only Monday morning, but already people are discussing the possibility of Beyonce announcing a series of UK shows in 2025.

According to several sources, including Time Out , the “Cowboy Carter” musician is expected to make an imminent announcement this week, with many on r/Beyonce on Reddit believing the news to be another world tour in continuing with her current country music output.

Speculation is mounting already this week with Beyonce set to make an "imminent" announcement; could this be her returning to the UK as part of a wider world tour? | Canva/Getty Images

“I do not want to ring any alarms… but I have a strong feeling this week the CC tour will be announced,” wrote one user on Reddit, tagged with a picture of Beyonce and the post title “Tour announcement this week?”

So what has led to the widespread speculation that has many guessing that Beyonce is set to announce a world tour, and what of the rumours about her performances in the United Kingdom should an announcement be made?

Time to put on our speculation hats and take a dive into what everyone has said about Beyonce’s impending announcement so far.

Why do people think Beyonce is going to announce a 2025 UK tour?

Simply put - it would be part of a wider “Cowboy Carter” world tour, which Beyonce has yet to undertake despite the popularity of her country-tinged album. A source for The Sun revealed to the paper that the announcement “would” be regarding a new concert tour taking place, with Beyonce already expected to perform five nights in the United Kingdom.

That source was quoted as saying: “"Beyonce is about to raise the roof. The demand for tickets will be just like Oasis' and will rival fans' rush to get their hands on a seat. "Oasis and Beyonce are top tier and demand for tickets will be fierce. Over seven million people tried to get Oasis tickets — and Beyonce's fans will be out in force too."

Users on social media have been quick to add credence to the rumours also, with one Beyonce fan posting the pragmatic reasoning why a UK tour announcement is a possibility: “I think Beyoncé will tour next year. She is pacing herself.”

“She released Renaissance in 2022 and started her touring May 2023. Released Cowboy Carter in 2024 and will start her tour pretty much the same month in 2025. Released act iii in early 2026 and tour in 2027."

Where could Beyonce perform if she announces a 2025 UK tour?

The money for Beyonce’s potential 2025 UK tour is that the singer is set for five nights at Wembley Stadium in London - many will recall that for her “Renaissance” world tour that she performed at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium instead during her last tour in 2023.

Those dates are “expected” to take place around June to August 2025, accommodating for the huge number of artists already set to perform at the hallowed music/sporting ground, however should the announcement about a tour be made, there is scope for her to perform a couple more shows across the UK.

In 2023, alongside those London dates, Beyonce performed at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland , the Principality Stadium in Cardiff and Scottish Gas Murrayfield in Edinburgh . We would hope those venues are once again being seen as possible tour locations - for fear of another situation akin to Dua Lipa where certain areas were viewed as “snubbed.”

As for ticket prices - your guess is as good as ours; with the ongoing controversy surrounding Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing model and Beyonce being one of the “hot tickets” in terms of live performances, we could give you speculative answers, but there’s no guarantee that won’t increase/decrease with demand.

Do you think Beyonce’s announcement is with regards to a world tour and will you possibly make the trip to Wembley Stadium, London if the “Cowboy Carter” singer does announce UK tour dates? Let us know your speculation by leaving a comment down below.