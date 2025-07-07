Best pictures from the Capital of Dance Festival in Blackpool

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 7th Jul 2025, 12:24 BST

Blackpool is stepping back into the spotlight this July as the Capital of Dance festival returns, bringing more than 180 dance events to the town throughout the month.

From street performances and free workshops to ticketed theatre shows, the festival celebrates Blackpool’s rich dance heritage while offering something for everyone.

Kicking off with Dance Marathon Week (5–11 July), the opening days featured free daily classes at the Comedy Carpet - from salsa and jazz to street dance battles.

A community disco led by Blackpool’s own Lionel Vinyl aimed to break records and get crowds moving.

The programme also includes headline performances by stars of Strictly Come Dancing, youth showcases like Gravity by Sadler’s Wells and a wide range of public workshops. Local crews, national names and world champions are all taking part, offering lessons and performances across styles.

Whether you’re dancing for fun or chasing a dream, this festival is about movement, connection and pride in Blackpool’s cultural heart.

Here are some of the best pictures from the opening week of the Capital of Dance.

Capital of Dance Festival in Blackpool.

1. Capital of Dance 1

Capital of Dance Festival in Blackpool. | Kris Cook

Photo Sales
Capital of Dance Festival in Blackpool.

2. Capital of Dance 2

Capital of Dance Festival in Blackpool. | Kris Cook

Photo Sales
Capital of Dance Festival in Blackpool.

3. Capital of Dance 3

Capital of Dance Festival in Blackpool. | Kris Cook

Photo Sales
Capital of Dance Festival in Blackpool.

4. Capital of Dance 4

Capital of Dance Festival in Blackpool. | Kris Cook

Photo Sales
Capital of Dance Festival in Blackpool.

5. Capital of Dance 5

Capital of Dance Festival in Blackpool. | Kris Cook

Photo Sales
Capital of Dance Festival in Blackpool.

6. Capital of Dance 6

Capital of Dance Festival in Blackpool. | Kris Cook

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolDanceLancashire
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice