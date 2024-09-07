6 . Jeffrey Jones (Charles Deetz)

The patriarch of the Deetz family, and the catalyst for the "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" movie, many remember Jones for his role as the principal in "Ferris Bueller's Day Off." But in 2002, he was for possession of child pornography and soliciting a 14-year-old boy. As of 2021, Jones was listed on the California Department of Justice national sex offender database. | Getty Images