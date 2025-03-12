Discover the latest line-up for BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2025, featuring Mumford and Sons, Jade Thirlwall, Tate McRae, and other top artists.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The line-up for the final day of Radio 1’s Big Weekend has been revealed, with Mumford and Sons, Jade Thirlwall, Tate McRae and Flo joining dozens of incredible artists.

Radio 1 revealed on Tuesday (March 11) that Aitch, AJ Tracey, Inhaler and Wolf Alice will be performing on Saturday, May 24. BRIT winner Sam Fender will headline the Main Stage, with Myles Smith, Tom Odell and Blossoms also playing on Saturday. Tom Grennan Katy B, Biffy Clyro, Nia Archives, The Wombats will kick off the three-day music spectacular, performing on Friday, May 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, Sunday’s biggest acts have been revealed with JADE, Flo, Tate McRae, Self Esteem and Jorja Smith joining the previously announced Lola Young and Wet Leg. Mumford & Sons will be the headline act for the festival’s final day.

Taking place in Sefton Park from Friday, May 23 – Sunday, May 25, the huge festival brings together the biggest international and UK artists in the world for an unforgettable weekend of live music with over 100,000 music fans expected to be in attendance.

Friday May 23 line-up

Radio 1 Main Stage

Biffy Clyro

James Hype

The Wombats

Tom Grennan

Radio 1 New Music Stage

Barry Can’t Swim

Confidence Man

D.O.D

Jazzy

Katy B

Nia Archives

Prospa

Radio 1 Dance Stage

Charlie Hedges

Fish56Octagon

Girls Don't Sync

Kettama

Martha

Paige Tomlinson

BBC Introducing Stage

Crawlers

Esme Emerson

JayaHadADream

Leonie Biney

Tonia

Sam Fender | Niall Lea

Saturday May 24 line-up

Radio 1 Main Stage

Blossoms

Myles Smith

Sam Fender

Tom Odell

Wolf Alice

Radio 1 New Music Stage

Aitch b2b AJ Tracey

Artemas

Good Neighbours

Inhaler

Jordan Adetunji

Radio 1 Dance Stage

Arielle Free

Charlotte Plank

Connor Coates

Danny Howard

Sarah Story

BBC Introducing Stage

Erin LeCount

Jetta

KOJ

Liang Lawrence

LUVCAT

Mackenzy Mackay

Sienna Spiro

Superlate

Sunday, May 25 line-up

Radio 1 Main Stage

Jorja Smith

Lola Young

Mumford & Sons

Tate McRae

Wet Leg

Radio 1 New Music Stage

FLO

JADE

Joy Crookes

Self Esteem

South Arcade

Radio 1 Dance

Charlie Tee

ESSEL

Jeremiah Asiamah

Martha

Sarah Story

BBC Introducing Stage

aimei 媚

Courting

Dirty Nice

Fat Dog

Keyside

Le Boom

PaisleighB

Pixey

More big names to be announced. Tickets for Radio 1’s Big Weekend will be available from 5pm on Thursday March 13 and will cost £33 (plus a £4.50 booking fee per ticket Full details here.