The competition, hosted by Lowther Pavilion and The Gazette, sponsored by TKMaxx Lytham Festival, saw four bands battle it out in front of a live audience - for some the first time ever - and what a final it was.

Valentyne performed 20 minute sets of original music, against local bands such as Spiral Scouts and Alpha State of Mind and they lifted the roof!

The Gazette’s Daniel Warbrick, who compared the event said: "All the acts turned on, turned up and blew the roof off Lowther Pavilion!

After receiving their award, Valentyne’s lead singer Charlotte Isobel said: “It means everything, I didn’t expect it to be honest.

“I was honestly so surprised cause everyone has been so good, this is really exciting for us as we are only just starting out.

“It means a lot, it was strong competition.

“Tomorrow we have a gig at a day festival in Salford and we are going on tour in May, across the UK and Scotland for the first time.

“We gave it our all and it was nice to be on a bigger stage to move on.”

National World Publishing Editor Nicola Adam, who was one of the judges, said after Valentyne performed: “Another female lead and she was absolutely fantastic, to be that young with so much confidence was incredible.

“She certrainly drew my attention and I could see her on any stage but honestly, incredible.

Cuffe and Taylor’s Julian Murray said: “A young band, great style and charisma. There’s Wolf Alice, London Grammar in there, 1975, Nothing but Thieves - very current and very interesting.

Lowther’s Tim Lince added: “They are a band that need to be watched, they’ll go far.”