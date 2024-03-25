Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After a week of voting in your hundreds, we finally have our Wild Card winner for our exciting Battle of the Bands competition.

The clear winner with 160 votes was Daniel Rooney, who at 14, is the youngest of our entrants.

The Gazette's Daniel Warbrick, who is co-ordinating the event which culminates in the big final at Lowther Pavilion on Friday night, said: "Thank you to all amazing bands and artists who entered. We've loved every video and best of luck for next year!

"Thank you to our wonderful audience too for casting their votes and getting involved. We'll see you on Friday!"

