Battle of the Bands Wild Card winner: "We've loved every video and thank you for voting!"
After a week of voting in your hundreds, we finally have our Wild Card winner for our exciting Battle of the Bands competition.
The clear winner with 160 votes was Daniel Rooney, who at 14, is the youngest of our entrants.
The Gazette's Daniel Warbrick, who is co-ordinating the event which culminates in the big final at Lowther Pavilion on Friday night, said: "Thank you to all amazing bands and artists who entered. We've loved every video and best of luck for next year!
"Thank you to our wonderful audience too for casting their votes and getting involved. We'll see you on Friday!"
The final will see Daniel compete against local bands, Valentyne, Kind Hearted Thieves, Spiral Scouts and Alpha State of Mind. To get tickets click this link to Lowther Pavilion