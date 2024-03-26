Battle of the Bands: "We just do our own thing which is diverse as no two songs sound alike."
and live on Freeview channel 276
The group were originally together from 2012 to 2016 and reformed again last year following individual musical projects.
The band's Steve Walsh said they were an originals band and write their own music collectively.
"This leaves Vicky our lead vocalist to write and deliver lyrics. We do covers of tunes in our own way and in our own style. Some of these covers are on YouTube and Facebook and we always receive good feedback after we finish a show.
"Our aspirations are to share happiness and joy to our audiences. We just do our own thing which is diverse as no two songs sound alike.
"It would be good if we got more publicity from winning the competition and a mention in your publications."