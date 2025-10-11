Bake Off’s Raf Perussi to headline St Annes’ first ever Fylde Fest this October

Bake Off: The Professionals star Raf Perussi headlines the very first Fylde Fest: In the Square on Saturday, October, 25th.

There’s a new treat on the Fylde Coast this autumn as the first-ever Fylde Fest: In the Square promises a day packed with food and entertainment in the heart of St Annes.

Taking place on Saturday, October, 25th from 12 noon to 5pm the free community celebration will officially open the town’s newly redeveloped St Annes Square and topping the bill is Bake Off: The Professionals finalist and local patisserie star Raf Perussi.

Organised by Fylde Council and Discover Fylde the event marks the launch of a new cultural programme supported by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

Visitors can look forward to an afternoon brimming with live music, creative workshops and delicious street food showcasing the very best of Fylde’s talent.

Fresh from the hit Channel 4 baking competition Raf Perussi will headline the main stage with live demonstrations and sweet surprises, bringing his signature flair and French-inspired artistry to St Annes.

Raf, who co-owns Beurre Patisserie will also host a macaron masterclass and set up a pop-up display of handcrafted cakes and pastries for visitors to enjoy.

Raf said: “St Annes has such a creative, welcoming spirit. I can’t wait to celebrate it through something everyone loves - great food”

Entertainment will spill throughout the town centre with street theatre favourites Granny Turismo, live storytelling by Steve Royle at Storytellers Inc bookshop and family craft sessions led by local art studio Pot Bound.

Music will come from North West rock band Anthem UK, acoustic performer Kagan Plant and Fylde’s own Daisy Atkinson.

Visitors can also join in giant bubble displays from Ebublio, tackle the Smoothie Bike Challenge, and explore the Fylde Heritage Trail for a chance to win prizes.

A special ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2pm led by Council Leader Karen Buckley will officially open the newly transformed event space.

Kate Buckley said: “Fylde Fest is a fantastic celebration of everything that makes Fylde unique - our creativity, heritage and seaside charm.”

“t’s a wonderful way to showcase our borough and bring people together.”