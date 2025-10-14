St Annes is set to serve up a sweet treat this October as Bake Off: The Professionals star Raf Perussi headlines the first-ever Fylde Fest which is a brand-new celebration of local creativity, food and family fun.

Life will be extra sweet in St Annes this October as Bake Off: The Professionals finalist Raf Perussi leads a jam-packed line-up for the very first Fylde Fest: In the Square, taking place on Saturday, October, 25th from 12pm to 5pm.

Hosted by Fylde Council and Discover Fylde the free family festival will transform the newly redeveloped St Annes Square into a vibrant hub of activity, packed with live entertainment, creative workshops and music.

The event will officially open the new space with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2pm led by Council Leader Karen Buckley marking a new chapter for community life in the heart of St Annes.

Headline guest Raf Perussi - who co-owns the acclaimed Beurre Patisserie in St Annes will bring his signature French flair to the seaside with live cake-decorating demonstrations and a tempting selection of his handmade pastries.

Raf said: “St Annes is an amazing mix of creativity, beautiful Victorian buildings and a really supportive community,.

“I’m so excited to be part of the first Fylde Fest and celebrate everything that makes this place so special.”

The day’s entertainment will also include storytelling sessions at Storytellers Inc with Britain’s Got Talent comedian Steve Royle, hilarious street theatre from Granny Turismo and hands-on crafting sessions with Pot Bound.

Live music will come from Anthem UK, Kagan Plant and local singer-songwriter Daisy Atkinson, while visitors can also enjoy giant bubbles from Ebublio, test their skills in the Smoothie Bike Challenge and browse an Artisan Market showcasing Lancashire’s best local produce and crafts.

Councillor Karen Buckley said: “Fylde Fest is a fantastic celebration of everything that makes Fylde special - our creativity, heritage, community spirit and seaside charm. It’s the perfect way to launch our new town square and bring people together.”