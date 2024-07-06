Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool’s Backlot Cinema has unveiled a brand new app giving movie fans a vote on what flicks play on the big screen.

The new ‘Screenwave App’ was revealed at an exclusive showcase event this week, where social media influencers were given a taste of what the new state-of-the-art cinema offers.

Backlot’s business manager Fabio Vidotti said the new app - available for download on Apple and android - gives cinema goers the opportunity to re-watch their favourite films on its huge new IMAX screen.

He said: “We don’t want to play just the blockbusters, we don’t want to be another chain, we want to be different”.

“We have shown hits like the Fall Guy, the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and Inside Out 2, but we also brought back some Danny Boyle films, Harry Potter and we did the 30th Anniversary of The Crow”.

How does the Screenwave app work?

Screenwave lets you connect with fellow film fans at the Backlot Cinema, where you ‘like’ and ‘dislike’ the films you want to watch.

And it’s not limited to the current run of Hollywood blockbusters. You can vote for any film which you’d like to see get a screening.

How it works...

1.Like or Search: Find and like the films you want to see on Blackpool’s big screen.

2.Gather Interest: When enough people show interest, we’ll schedule a screening.

3.Share Your Picks: Boost attendance by sharing your favourite films with friends

Mr Vidotti said the Backlot offers a lot more than your regular cinema - there is also the American Diner, a swish private hire event space and the new Screenwave app which gives local movie fans a say on what they’d like to see on the big screen.

He said: “I manged to push the first live event which was the live TT race for anyone that likes motorcycles. We also played the season finale of Doctor Who which did really, really well, and we’ve had the Lord of the Rings marathon too.”

Unveiling Backlot’s new Screenwave app, Mr Vidotti said he is eager to find out which films get the most ‘likes’ so the cinema can arrange for them to be screened.

He said: “We’re trying to get everyone to log into the app, choose films they like, share with their friends and then we can see how many people are liking the films we can start playing them and creating events for everyone”.

Foodie influencer Rebecca Dugdale was among the guests invited to the cinema’s summer showcase. Becky shares her food and travel experiences with thousands of followers on her Instagram page Eat, Sleep, Rate, Repeat.

She said: “I thought it [Backlot Cinema] was really good, really nice when you walk in. The IMAX cinema itself and the films look amazing on it.

“The food we were served has been really nice and I would definitely want to come back and give the full menu a try”.

Becky was also impressed with Backlot’s plans to screen more classic and cult hits, and the cinema’s new Screenwave app which will give film fans the chance to watch their all-time favourite movies on the big screen.

She added: “I loved the first Twister so I want to come back and remind myself of my youth and watch the second one.

“The Mufasa movie looked great and I think The Joker sequel will be amazing on the IMAX screen as well.

“The Screenwave app sounds really good. I’ll be downloading that as soon as I get home”.

The Screenwave app is now available for download.