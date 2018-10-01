Differing styles to dazzle as festivals return to floor

Have your say

A new season of dance events gets underway at the Winter Gardens this month.

The British Freestyle Championships and The Sequence Dance Festival will both be back at the complex’s Empress Ballroom - welcoming hundreds of dancers on to the sprung floor.

Dazzling costumes are part of the freestyle scene

The freestyle event will take place on Sunday, October 14, with the competition high-kicking off from 9am.

With hair, make-up, fake tan and costumes just as important as the dance moves, the contest is a high-octane event with a techno-heavy soundtrack fueling the dancers’ explosive routines on the dancefloor.

There will be solo, premier, team, pairs and slowdance trophies to contest.

The following weekend, and a more gentile pace will resume for the Sequence Dance Festival getting underway with the children’s day on Saturday, October 20, followed by three days of adult events.

Sandra Wilson, who runs the Blackpool Dance Festivals, said: “There are children’s events in the various boy/girl, all girl and solo events with ages ranging from six years to under 16 years.

“There are also five formation teams.

“Adult entries are in amateur, ProAm, senior and social dancing events. We also have six formation teams.

“We have general dancing in the evening to Elizabeth Harrison with guest MCs leading off each evening.

“Elizabeth will also be playing for the tea dances on the Sunday, Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

All details and full competition programmes can be found online at www.blackpool dancefestival.com

Contact the Opera House box office for tickets - available from October 19 for the sequence events.