11 Blackpool Promenade sculptures, structures and unusual objects you may not know are there

Many, like old rain shelters and the war memorial are clear in the mind of residents, but there's lots more going on along our great promenade than you might remember. Here are 11 sculptures, structures and unusual objects - some of which you may have never noticed before.

1. Glam Rocks Glam Rocks installed in June 2001 consists of three large pebbles with constellations of hundreds of fibre optic lights which slowly change colour and sparkle. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Desire sculpture The huge steel structure, depicting the simmering passions of a seaside romance, was created by artist Chris Knight at a cost of 52,000 pounds, and was put into place on Blackpools New South Promenade in May 2001. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Frankenstein Project The Frankenstein Project by contemporary sculpture Tony Stallard was permanently installed in 2001, and consists of a divers decompression chamber. Inside a blue neon light illuminates skeletons and a killer whale skull. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Pipes Have you spotted these and assumed they are another art installation? The structures are actually ventilation pipes, which are part of the United Utilities pumping station. other Buy a Photo

View more