Zoe Ball announces she is to step down from presenting It Takes Two after 10 years

Zoe Ball is stepping down as presenter

The Blackpool born host and daughter of Johnny Ball, 50, has fronted the show for the last decade and revealed to fans on Instagram she has decided to move on to pastures new after taking over Claudia Winklemen in 2011 when she joined Tess Daly as co-host of the main show.

Sharing a series of pictures from her time with the show, Zoe wrote: 'Dance lovers, after 10 joyous years I am waltzing away from It Takes Two.

"As a massive @bbcstrictly fan I have loved spending my Autumn teatimes with the celebrity dancers, the gorgeous & awesome pro dancers, the judges, my girl Vicky Gill, Rylan, Gethin and of course my main man Ian Waite.

"Time now for some new cha cha challenges. I will continue to support the Strictly family on the Breakfast Show and can't wait to watch the Class Of 2021 from my sofa.

"Huge love and grateful thanks to Tess and Claude and the whole Strictly clan, the ITT fans, my Glam Squad, Eve Winstanley, Alex McLeod, the BBC2 gang, and of course the best telly crew ever. I will miss you all immensely. As Iveta would say 'Friends for the life' xx'"

Zoe, who has previously appeared as contestant on the third series of Strictly, last year co-hosted It Takes Two alongside Rylan Clark-Neal.

During her time on the series she was partnered with dancer Ian Waite, who will next month host charity show Strictly NHS at the Empress Ballroom.

The couple waltzed their way to the finals during the third series, finishing in third place behind Colin Jackson and winner Darren Gough.

Responding to the news of her departure from It Takes Two,Tess Daly wrote: 'Oh nooo..We will miss you so so much! Loved every minute watching you on the show; laughing along with you and watching you get teary-eyed every now and then because your gorgeous big heart was bursting for them. You are just brilliant xxx'.