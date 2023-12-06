Wyre Levee Stompers celebrate
Ken will be playing piano and singing at the band's weekly session on Thursday, December 7 from 2.30pm at the Stocks & Shilling , Market Place, Poulton and friends and followers of the band together with former members of the band are invited to join the celebrations.
The session will also mark the first anniversary of the band's taking up residency at the Stocks & Shilling
To mark the 50th anniversary of the band's formation, in May next, the Stompers will be appearing in concert with the 7-piece band and singers, Sounds Right for a celebratory night of jazz and swing.
After some fifty years the Wyre Levee Stompers go from strength to strength with appearances already scheduled for Bolton, Rochdale, Leeds, Ayr and Kirkcudbright
Current personnel include Pete Lindup (trumpet), Mike Pearson (trombone), Bill Barrow ( clarinet / saxes) John Sith ( drums), Willy Barrow (banjo/ guitar) and Frank Carter (bass guitar).