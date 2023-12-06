Wyre Levee Stompers celebrate

The Fylde Coast's premier jazz band, The Wyre Levee Stompers are celebrating the 50th year of their providing Dixieland, Trad and New Orleans jazz in the North West but this week they are also celebrating the 90th birthday of pianist and founder member Ken Emery.

Ken will be playing piano and singing at the band's weekly session on Thursday, December 7 from 2.30pm at the Stocks & Shilling , Market Place, Poulton and friends and followers of the band together with former members of the band are invited to join the celebrations.

The session will also mark the first anniversary of the band's taking up residency at the Stocks & Shilling

To mark the 50th anniversary of the band's formation, in May next, the Stompers will be appearing in concert with the 7-piece band and singers, Sounds Right for a celebratory night of jazz and swing.

Ken Emery will be playing piano and singing at the band's weekly session. Photo: Pete Lindup

After some fifty years the Wyre Levee Stompers go from strength to strength with appearances already scheduled for Bolton, Rochdale, Leeds, Ayr and Kirkcudbright