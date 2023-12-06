News you can trust since 1873
Wyre Levee Stompers celebrate

The Fylde Coast's premier jazz band, The Wyre Levee Stompers are celebrating the 50th year of their providing Dixieland, Trad and New Orleans jazz in the North West but this week they are also celebrating the 90th birthday of pianist and founder member Ken Emery.
By William BarrowContributor
Published 6th Dec 2023, 11:22 GMT
Ken will be playing piano and singing at the band's weekly session on Thursday, December 7 from 2.30pm at the Stocks & Shilling , Market Place, Poulton and friends and followers of the band together with former members of the band are invited to join the celebrations.

The session will also mark the first anniversary of the band's taking up residency at the Stocks & Shilling

To mark the 50th anniversary of the band's formation, in May next, the Stompers will be appearing in concert with the 7-piece band and singers, Sounds Right for a celebratory night of jazz and swing.

    Ken Emery will be playing piano and singing at the band's weekly session. Photo: Pete LindupKen Emery will be playing piano and singing at the band's weekly session. Photo: Pete Lindup
    Ken Emery will be playing piano and singing at the band's weekly session. Photo: Pete Lindup

    After some fifty years the Wyre Levee Stompers go from strength to strength with appearances already scheduled for Bolton, Rochdale, Leeds, Ayr and Kirkcudbright

    Current personnel include Pete Lindup (trumpet), Mike Pearson (trombone), Bill Barrow ( clarinet / saxes) John Sith ( drums), Willy Barrow (banjo/ guitar) and Frank Carter (bass guitar).

