Your WWE Smackdown preview ahead of the next PLE, WWE Backlash

The latest episode of WWE Smackdown is set to air on Netflix in the UK once again this evening.

Randy Orton is expected to appear in Des Moines, Iowa this evening ahead of his WWE Undipusted Title match against John Cena at WWE Backlash

Aleister Black is also set to make his in-ring return as he faces The Miz after attacking him on last week’s episode.

The Summer of Cena – your ‘last, real’ world champion – is set to continue this evening as the latest episode of WWE Smackdown comes from the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines .

Randy Orton is scheduled to appear tonight, following his confrontation with Cena on last week’s episode. Orton suggested that becoming a father would help Cena through his apparent midlife crisis.

However, Cena cynically retorted that he had spent 25 years raising the children of the WWE Universe, a point seemingly reinforced when a six-year-old fan gave him the middle finger.

The showdown between the two is being billed as ‘One Last Time,’ as Cena is currently on his farewell tour. Orton, the hometown favorite at WWE Backlash, will attempt to pry the Undisputed Championship from Cena to prevent the 17-time world champion from retiring with the title.

Here’s your preview for WWE Smackdown’s May 2 2025 edition, alongside what time the show will air in the UK on Netflix and a look at the current card for next week’s WWE Backlash PLE .

WWE Smackdown preview - May 2 2025

Randy Orton is set to once again appear on WWE Smackdown ahead of his WWE Undisputed Championship clash with John Cena - 'One Last Time' - at WWE Backlash this month. | WWE

Black's Return Continues Against The Miz

The enigmatic Aleister Black is set to step into the SmackDown ring this week for his first official match since his shocking return. One week after laying out The Miz with a devastating Black Mass, Black will face the A-Lister in what promises to be a compelling encounter.

Can Black capitalize on his momentum and secure a victory in his first WWE match in five long years?

Orton Live Before Backlash

As the countdown to WWE Backlash continues, the Viper, Randy Orton , will be live on SmackDown. Following a heated confrontation last week with Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena , Orton is expected to address the WWE Universe and perhaps offer his final thoughts before their highly anticipated championship showdown.

What will Orton have to say as their storied rivalry heads towards its next explosive chapter?

What time is WWE Smackdown starting on Netflix in the United Kingdom?

WWE Smackdown is set to air in the United Kingdom at 1am BST on May 3 2025, with on-demand repeats available shortly after broadcast.

What matches have been announced so far for WWE Backlash?

Surprisingly, after the long wait between WWE Elimination Chamber and WWE WrestleMania 41, the next Premium Live Event taking place is imminent.

WWE Backlash is set to take place on May 10 2025 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, and will be screening live on Netflix. Currently, the following matches have been announced for the show.

WWE Backlash 2025 - matches announced

WWE Undisputed Championship: John Cena (c) v Randy Orton

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) v Becky Lynch

Gunther v Pat McAfee

