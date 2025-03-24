Glasgow could explode as Cody Rhodes and John Cena appear in the OVO Hydro tonight

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The WWE arrives in Glasgow, Scotland for the latest episode of WWE Raw.

Lyra Valkyria is set to defend her championship against Raquel Rodriguez, while Jey Uso has a mystery partner for his tag team match.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this evening’s WWE Raw, including another change to the UK broadcast time on Netflix.

The WWE’s Road to Wrestlemania European tour continues this week, as the stars of WWE Raw and WWE Smackdown arrive on our shores for a series of must-see TV tapings.

Tonight’s episode of WWE Raw , emanating from the OVO Hydro is Glasgow , is set to continue the dramas ahead of Wrestlemania 41 - now just under a month away - as both John Cena and Cody Rhodes are expected to face off again in Scotland later today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The face-off comes after a terse meeting of the minds last week in Belgium, where Cena explained why he turned his back on the fans; or rather, why he is ‘dumping’ us after a 25 year toxic relationship with the WWE Universe. Will Cena have some more words after thinking about Cody’s challenge last week?

Here’s your WWE Raw preview, your current reigning champions as the WWE’s European vacation continues!

WWE Raw preview - March 24 2025, OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Will Glasgow find out more regarding John Cena's choice to align against Cody Rhodes and the fans when WWE Raw takes place in the OVO Hydro tonight? | WWE

Cody Rhodes and John Cena: A Second Round of Intensity?

Fresh off their explosive encounter in Belgium, Cody Rhodes and John Cena are set to meet face-to-face once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week's emotional rollercoaster, featuring Cena's raw honesty and Rhodes's powerful response, left the WWE Universe reeling. What new depths will these two legends plumb in the heart of Glasgow?

Will the intensity escalate, or will a new layer of their complex dynamic be revealed?

WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) v Raquel Rodriguez

Lyra Valkyria defends her Women’s Intercontinental Championship against the resurgent Raquel Rodriguez. Rodriguez, fuelled by her hard-fought return from injury and her pivotal role alongside Liv Morgan in the Judgment Day saga, is hungry for gold.

The tension within Judgment Day, particularly the growing rift with Finn Bálor , adds an extra layer of intrigue to this clash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) v Penta

The Intercontinental Championship is on the line! Bron Breakker , the dominant champion, faces his toughest challenge yet in the form of the internationally renowned Penta . This match promises to be a high-stakes showdown for one of WWE's most prestigious titles.

Will Breakker continue his reign, or will Penta claim the gold?

CM Punk's Glasgow Address: The Road to WrestleMania 41

CM Punk returns to the mic in front of a raucous Glasgow crowd. Following the chaotic brawl with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns , which set the stage for a Wrestlemania 41 triple threat, Punk is set to address the WWE Universe.

With Reigns seemingly absent, will Rollins confront Punk once more? And will Paul Heyman's mysterious favour finally be revealed?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jey Uso's Mystery Partner: A Scottish Surprise?

Jey Uso enters a tag-team match against the arrogant A-Town Down Under ( Austin Theory and Grayson Waller ), but he won't be alone. A mystery partner is set to join him, and the Glasgow crowd is buzzing with anticipation.

Could this be the perfect moment for Joe Hendry , a Scottish sensation, to make his Raw debut?

The McIntyre Factor: A Homecoming Brawl?

While officially on SmackDown, Drew McIntyre’s homecoming in Scotland is too significant to ignore. Embroiled in a heated rivalry with Damian Priest, a chaotic brawl seems inevitable.

How will McIntyre’s presence impact the night’s events, and is it still on sight between the two, even in McIntyre’s home country?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What time is WWE Raw on Netflix in the UK tonight?

With WWE Raw coming live from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow this evening, those wishing to watch live will need to tune in to Netflix this evening from 8pm GMT, with on-demand presentations available after broadcast.

Who are the current WWE Champions as of March 24 2025?

With a fair few titles changes having taken place during the European tour, now seems an ideal time to refresh our memories who is holding what ahead of Wrestlemania 41

WWE Raw

World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther

Women's World Championship: Iyo Sky

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker

WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria

World Tag Team Championship: The War Raiders

WWE Smackdown

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes

WWE Women's Championship: Tiffany Stratton

WWE United States Championship: LA Knight

WWE Women's United States Championship: Chelsea Green

WWE Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits

WWE NXT

NXT Championship: Oba Femi

NXT Women's Championship: Stephanie Vaquer

NXT North American Championship: Shawn Spears

NXT Women's North American Championship: Stephanie Vaquer

NXT Heritage Cup: Lexis King

NXT Tag Team Championship: Nathan Frazer and Axiom

Cross-brand titles:

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

WWE Speed Championship: Dragon Lee

WWE Women's Speed Championship: Candice LeRae

Are you heading along to watch WWE Raw in Glasgow this evening and think if he say his name, Joe Hendry will appear? Let us know your predictions ahead of tonight's event by leaving a comment down below.